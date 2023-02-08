During Nintendo Direct of this night the new release date was finally announced for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camppostponed to a later date due to the conflict (still ongoing) in Ukraine.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will come exclusively on Nintendo Switch the next April 21st and the digital version is already bookable via Nintendo eShop.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: Fans of strategy games, you’ll soon be able to join Andy, Max, Sami and other commanding officers in two full campaigns filled with exciting turn-based tactical battles. Build winning strategies in a variety of modes. Create your own maps and share them with friends. You can also challenge them in head-to-head battles online, or take part in battles for up to four players locally. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will land on Nintendo Switch on April 21st. Pre-orders will open in Nintendo eShop shortly after the presentation ends.

Source: Nintendo Italy