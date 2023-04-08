Nintendo And WayForward bring to the net today a brand new trailer of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Campthe collection of the strategy series coming on Nintendo Switch from this April 21st. Are you ready for the challenge?

Below we offer a general overview of the collection, followed by the new trailer!

Overview Orange Star needs you! Test your strategic skills in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for Nintendo Switch. These two Game Boy Advance classics have been completely revised and now, in addition to the functionality of the originals, they offer you the novelty of online challenges with your friends! Engage in turn-based strategic missions by maneuvering land, sea, and air troops. Defeat enemy squadrons, capture bases and fight to restore peace! Enlist in Orange Star’s army, fine-tune your strategies in the Advance Wars Campaign mode and repel the attacks of the Blue Moon, Green Earth and Gold Comet armies. Then, take on the fierce armies of Sturm and Black Hole in Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. In both campaigns, you’ll be able to speed up gameplay and restart your turns for a more refined tactical experience.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – Trailer

Source: Nintendo, WayForward Street Gematsu