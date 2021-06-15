Remember Advance Wars? Nintendo’s much-loved and long-neglected turn-based strategy series? Well it’s making a very long-awaited return as a two-game remaster bundle for Switch.

Title Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-boot Camp, the surprise bundle features 3D remakes – “reimagined and rebuilt from the ground-up” – of the original Advance Wars and its sequel Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising (which originally released on Gameboy Advance in 2001 and 2003 respectively), which should make long-starved series fans very happy indeed. Although obviously not quite as happy as if it had been a brand-new game.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-boot Camp is coming to Switch later this year on 3rd December.