Nintendo’s saga of military strategy returns after more than ten years of absence.

Not only the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild lives Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo Direct of the Japanese company at E3 2021 has also left new and interesting announcements, as is the case with Advance Wars 1 + 2 Reboot Camp, the return of one of the company’s most popular strategy sagas.

The title has been officially announced in the Nintendo Direct, being one of the novelties of the company’s return to the event. Its developers point out that has been “restarted from the beginning”, and in case it is not clear with the title, they are the remakes of the first two games of the saga, originally released on Game Boy Advance: Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

The video game will arrive on December 3 to SwitchIn case you do not know what it is about, they are military strategy games in which we represent fictional nations, with combat on land, sea and air accessible to all types of audiences, offering a simpler experience for those less knowledgeable in this type of game. proposals.

The game will arrive next December 3 exclusively to Nintendo Switch, and can now be reserved from the store of the Japanese company. It is the return of the saga after more than 10 years of absence, so it is an ideal tribute for its followers and also an opportunity for those who have not approached the series to date.

