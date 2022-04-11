During March Nintendo announced the postponement of Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp from 8 April until a later date due to the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

However, it seems that the user twitter @killetheth (Rachael) managed to get her hands on the game, on her Nintendo Switch Lite console, apparently by pre-loading the title before the postponement. We do not rule out, at this point, that other players who have pre-loaded will also be able to access the title before its official publication.

Here are some images and clips shared by the lucky player.

finally getting to play Advance Wars but only on my Switch Lite which had preloaded it prior to what happened! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/i0N5eQp5jh – Rachael (@killetheth) April 9, 2022

not anything too interesting here, just took a shot of the tutorial for you. pic.twitter.com/X6kRzy8rQf – Rachael (@killetheth) April 9, 2022

yes! Blue Moon and Olaf are in the first few missions in the campaign. pic.twitter.com/nnAiGjKfYy – Rachael (@killetheth) April 9, 2022

Source: killethet Street NintendoSoup