During last night’s Nintendo Treehouse, Nintendo showed new gameplay for Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp. Announced only yesterday, the title will be a real three-dimensional graphic remake of the two chapters of the strategic saga of INTELLIGENT SYSTEM. The collection will be available in Europe starting from next December 3rd exclusively on Nintendo Switch, you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Troops to report! Advance Wars invades Nintendo Switch with Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp!

Take command of the Orange Star army and lead them in strategic turn-based battles to be fought on land, at sea and in the air. Defeat enemy formations and capture bases and cities to ensure victory and keep the peace. Remember to always keep an eye on the weather and terrain as you lead various types of units across a wide range of maps. This remake includes two campaigns covering the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!

Fight alongside valiant commanding officers

Defend your homeland with the help of Andy, Max, Sami and other commanding officers, each gifted with their UC specialties and virtues. Andy can repair units, while Sami is able to upgrade troop abilities. But remember that your opponents can also count on their UC virtues! Throughout both campaigns, the commanding officers you meet will play a pivotal role, on the battlefield and in history.

Recruit friends and find out who is the best strategist

When you want to take a break from the game’s two campaigns, you can challenge yourself in Challenge mode, where up to four players can compete in dozens of maps. Each player chooses a commanding officer from among those who appear in campaigns, and can use his CU virtues to turn the tide of a battle. You can also customize the fights with options like the funds for each allied base or the limited view.