Nintendo has released a trailer panoramic of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp which introduces the title features and gameplay mechanics to new players, as well as the innovations introduced in this remake coming to Nintendo Switch.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remake version for Nintendo Switch of the two original chapters released on Game Boy Advance, featuring a updated graphic section and redesigned for the hybrid console of the great N.

Not only that, among the innovations introduced in this re-edition we find the addition of dubbing for all captains, one unreleased campaign for Advance Wars 2, options to speed up the game and rewind the game at any time. There are also additional modes, with the Battle with scores, but probably the most interesting one is the local and online multiplayer with which to challenge friends and other players.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will be available on Nintendo Switch from April 21, 2023. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our test that we published a few days ago, in which Luca Forte states:

“Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is preparing to bring one of the lesser-known series from Nintendo and Intelligent Systems to the general public. We don’t understand why it took so long to see Andy and company back in action, but the game formula it doesn’t seem to have aged a day in the last 20 years. The different multiplayer modes could give further breathing space to a simple and essential game formula, but not trivial for this.”