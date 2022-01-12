Advance voting in regional elections Advance voting in the regional elections began – Leppävirta also voted on the bus: “Now the situation is relatively good here, but it would not get worse

On the first day, about 146,000 Finns voted in advance.

It was Raili Konttiselle a historic moment.

Konttinen, who will soon turn 75, has voted in all elections as long as he has had the right to vote. On Wednesday, he cast his first regional election vote.

It happened shortly after three o’clock in the Sorsakoski agglomeration in Leppävirta in Northern Savonia. At that time, a mobile polling station, a library car converted into a voting car, stopped for an hour at Sorsakoskentie, next to the Fiskars factory.

The first voting day of Finland’s first regional elections in Northern Savonia at Leppävirta. Marja-Liisa Pitkänen voted in a voting car at the Sorsakoski stop.

Konttinen gave his historic voice, but the reform related to the regional elections makes him think.

“It’s a pretty big question mark,” he says.

“How do these social areas affect taxation and will the services remain – own health center in Leppävirta and services for the elderly? Now the situation is relatively good here, but it would not get worse. ”

Container cannot assess what change means to ordinary people.

“I don’t know if anyone knows that. Yes a little worried. What scares me the most is that the countryside will not be lost in this election. ”

On Wednesday was the first day of voting in the first regional elections.

The election will elect regional commissioners, who will decide on the organization of social and health services and rescue services in the future. In connection with the social reform, the responsibility for organizing them will be transferred from the municipalities to wider welfare areas.

By the evening of the first day of advance voting, about 146,000 Finns had voted.

The busiest turnout was in the South Savo welfare area, where the turnout on the first day rose to 4.8 per cent. In addition, in five other regions, such as South Karelia and Satakunta, turnout rose more than 4 percent on Wednesday.

There are a total of 900 public advance polling stations across the country, mostly located in town halls, libraries or shopping malls. On advance voting days, voting cars also circulate in many municipalities.

Leppävirta you have a voting car moving for the second time – the first time it was used in the summer municipal elections.

The voting car stops at a total of 15 stops and about an hour at a time. On Wednesday, Sorsakoski is the fourth and last stop of the day. A couple of dozen voters have time to go to the polls in the voting car. At the previous stops, there have been almost as many of them, says the election officer Enni Jacobsson.

“And if there are more voters, we won’t close the door on anyone.”

Pekka Suhonen, the driver of the Leppävirta voting car, took a coffee break at the Sorsakoski stop in the afternoon.

Coronary pandemic as a result, many municipalities have now also arranged for outdoor voting. For outdoor voting, for example, tents and drive-in points have been set up at advance polling stations.

In the center of Leppävirta, it is possible to vote in advance outdoors. It is organized for the municipal hall, which serves as a place for advance voting. A voter can press the buzzer outside at the contingency exit of the council, and an election officer working inside the council will open the door. Voting takes place through a transaction door built into the doorway.

At Leppävirta, the town hall was able to vote outdoors through the emergency exit of the town hall council hall. Calling Buzzer prompted the election officer to open the door to the polling station.

The same external voting hatch was already in use in the summer municipal elections.

“During the day, a few have used an external polling station”, Leppävirta Central Election Committee Secretary, Municipal Secretary Anssi Nykänen on wednesday.

According to him, on the first day of advance voting, there have been a reasonable number of voters, but the turnout has been slightly lower than in the last municipal elections.

“At best, we have voted 60 people per hour at the three pre-polling points in the council, now there were maybe 40 people per hour,” he says.

“It is known that the first day of advance voting is always lively. Then it fades a bit. The weekend is usually pretty quiet, but then the last two days when we’re open until 8pm are often surprisingly busy. Those evenings when there is an advance ballot in the last poll. ”

In Kuopio, next door to Leppävirta, turnout was average on the first day of advance voting, slightly lower than the summer municipal elections.

In Kuopio, about 2,500 voters had voted after three o’clock, while about 3,000 voters had voted in the municipal elections at the same time, says the secretary of the Kuopio Central Election Commission. Vesa Toivanen.

LeppävirtaSELLA Ilkka Pätiälä it is customary to always vote in advance, and he did so again. However, deciding on the recipient of the vote was not easy.

“It was very difficult to find out the positions of the different parties when everyone agreed. Everyone believes that services must be maintained. According to the old voting behavior, I voted, ”he says.

“I would imagine that the turnout will be pretty low. People don’t really know what’s to come. “

Ilkka Pätiälä voted in advance in the council hall of Leppävirta City Hall. Electoral Officer Pia Aholainen verified her identity.

Voting for Pätiälä is a matter of course, although the distance from home to the polling station is 30 kilometers.

“There were two things that needed to be taken care of. One thing in the mail and this vote. That was enough, and I set off. ”

Advance voting in the regional elections will continue until Tuesday, January 18th. The actual election day is Sunday, January 23rd.

Correction 12 January 2022 at 9.05 pm: The captions said that the voting car had previously stopped at the Sorsasalo stop. This is the Sorsakoski stop.