The last month of winter is the shortest of the year, in addition, Defender of the Fatherland Day falls at the end of February. Izvestia reminds how the payment schedule and the amount of the advance payment change due to holidays.

When will the advance be paid in February 2023

According to labor legislation, the advance payment is made in the second half of the month, from the 16th to the last date – in February it is the 28th. Each employer sets its own pay date. If the usual date falls on a holiday or weekend, the advance payment is paid on the day before.

So, employees who usually receive an advance on one of the dates 23-26 will receive a payment on February 22, since 23 and 24 are declared holidays this month, and 25 and 26 coincide with Saturday and Sunday.

How much advance payment will come in February 2023

From 2023, the advance payment procedure has been changed. If earlier personal income tax was deducted only from wages, now the deduction is divided into two parts and is deducted from both the advance payment and the salary. Thus, for many companies, the amount of the advance has become smaller – the difference will be compensated with a salary.

There are no holidays in the first days of February, so the advance payment will come in the usual amount minus personal income tax.

