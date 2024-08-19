Rogov: Russian troops drove the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of New York in the DPR and raised the flag

Russian military have taken full control of the village of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and raised the Russian flag there. This was reported by Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the RF Public Chamber’s Commission on Sovereignty Issues.

According to him, operational information was received about the retreat of the 46th airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) towards the village of Nelepovka.

Our guys have driven out the enemy. Now they are clearing. The Russian flag has been raised over the village of New York Vladimir Rogov Chairman of the Commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on Sovereignty Issues

On the morning of August 19, a TASS source in the security forces reported the start of clearing the settlement of Ukrainian forces. He noted that the majority of Ukrainian forces had been pushed out of the settlement and were attempting to launch missile strikes from outside the city limits.

Earlier, the Ukrainian analytical resource Deep State acknowledged the serious advance of the Russian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions. In addition, the significant advance of the Russian army in New York and the approach to the village of Nelepovka are confirmed.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported to Zelensky on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported to the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction the day before.

First of all, the frontline situation and our measures to control it. Heavy fighting continues in the Pokrovsk direction, the defense of Toretsk Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

On August 15, Syrsky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ main efforts were focused on preventing Russian units from advancing toward Toretsk and Pokrovsk. According to him, the situation in the south and east remains difficult for the Ukrainian army.

On the same day, Deep State reported that the Russian army had taken control of the settlements of Zhelannoye and Orlovka and was advancing in the Toretsk direction in the settlement of New York. In addition, soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces complained about the deterioration of the situation in the Pokrovsk direction in the DPR. According to Ivan Sekach, a representative of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, the soldiers are receiving even less ammunition than before.

The situation in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions is called catastrophic

Analyst of the German publication Bild Julian Repke called the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass catastrophic. The journalist pointed to the advancement of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions and recalled that Kyiv ordered the evacuation of the city of Pokrovsk with 65 thousand residents within two weeks.

The situation in Donbas is catastrophic. In this situation, I still consider it extremely risky to send 5,000 of the best soldiers to a neighboring country instead of conducting a counteroffensive there Julian Repke journalist

On August 15, Pokrovsk authorities called on city residents to evacuate, emphasizing that the situation would only worsen.

Ukrainian military man Stanislav Bunyatov believes that Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions due to numerous mistakes by the Ukrainian army command. Ukrainian Armed Forces battalion commanders do not convey the actual situation even to adjacent units in order to later absolve themselves of responsibility, the soldier was indignant.

Before this, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya spoke about the catastrophic situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk direction. She stated that a brigade of airborne assault troops was withdrawn from Toretsk by Syrsky, which stabilized the defense after the unjustified rotation of another brigade, and this led to a chaotic defense of the city by inexperienced units.

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Igor Mosiychuk also spoke about the difficult situation on this section of the front (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces units there are on the brink of disaster.

The former parliamentarian also expressed the opinion that the catastrophe in the event of the loss of Pokrovsk threatens the whole of Ukraine. According to him, the surrender of the city will stop the work of metallurgy in the country.