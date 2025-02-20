Add the immunotherapy drug Pmbrolizumab To the standard treatment for patients with advanced sarcoma of soft tissues of the limbs significantly improved disease-free survival, according to the results of the Clinical Test its2C-Sarc032 led by American researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, UPMCthe Duke University (all in the United States) and The Princess Margaret Oncological Center, University Health Network (both in Canada).

In depth

The findings, published in ‘The Lancet‘, establish Pmbrolizumab as a new option for patients with this disease. “Soft tissue sarcoma is A rare and complex disease with more than 50 different subtypeswhich makes its study difficult in large -scale clinical trials, “says the main author, the doctor Yvonne Moweryattached professor of radiotherapy oncology at the Hillman’s Oncological Center of Pitt and UPMC.

“Since we have not achieved Many advances In the treatment of these patients for decades, it is really exciting that this essay shows that pembrolizumab can Improve results beyond the current care standard for patients with locally advanced disease“

The main author, the doctor David Kirschleader of the Stand Up To Cancer catalyst team (Your2c), which directed the clinical trial, and director of the Radiological Medicine Program of the Princess Margaret Oncological Center of the Toronto University Health Network (Canada), adds that “This clinical trial is a great advance for patients with the types of sarcoma included in our study“

“We discover that Immunotherapy can improve the results of patients with the most aggressive form of the diseasewhich suggests that a greater optimization of immunotherapy can generate even greater benefits for our patients, “he adds.

More details

The soft tissue sarcoma of the limbs is a group of tumors that are They originate In muscles, tendons, fat, blood vessels or nerves of the legs and arms. Around half of patients with large and high -grade sarcomas develop incurable metastases, so the intervention before it appearsn signs of metastatic disease is essentialaccording to Mowery.

“Normally We treat patients with a combination of surgery and radiotherapy. Some patients also receive chemotherapy, but data on their effectiveness are contradictory and is also very Toxicso we were interested in seeing if immunotherapy could improve the results of patients, “he says.

In 20 US institutions, Canada, Australia and Italy, the researchers enrolled patients with patients with Soft tissue sarcoma of the extremities in stage 3, grade 2 or 3including two subtypes: undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and disdain/pleomorphic liposarcoma. Patients from the control group received standard attentionwhich included preoperative radiotherapy and surgery, while those of the experimental group received Preoperative and Postoperative Infusions of Pembrolizumab, in addition to standard attention.

To take into account

In a total of 127 patientsthe disease -free survival rate for two years was 52% for the control group and 67% for the experimental group, indicating that the addition of Pmbrolizumab reduced the recurrence or death of the patients. Waiting, serious adverse events were more frequent in the experimental group (56%) compared to the control group (31%), But there were no deaths related to treatment in either group. It is important to highlight that these findings suggest that the pembrolizumab can be a less toxic treatment option than chemotherapy.

Although researchers say it is too early to say whether the addition of Pmbrolizumab improves general survival, they will continue to monitor these patients to help answer that question. “Based on our discovery that the perebrolizumab improved significantly Disease -free survival, we hope that more doctors begin to incorporate immunotherapy in their practice for these patients, “Mowery concludes.” Since there are effective options so limited For patients with metastatic disease, our hope is that the reduction of the number of patients developing metastasis ultimately leads to improvements in general survival. “