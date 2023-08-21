With 92.9% of the polls counted, the advantage of the presidential candidate Luisa González over the young businessman Daniel Noboa increased to almost ten points in the presidential elections this Sunday (20) in Ecuador.

Despite this, none of the candidates managed to get enough numbers to win the election in the first round, which will be defined in a second round on October 15th.

This Monday (21), according to preliminary reports from the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador, González reached 33.31% of the votes, while Noboa appears with 23.66%.

Third place, with 16.51%, went to the ticket of assassinated candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was replaced by Christian Zurita, his friend and partner in investigations into alleged acts of corruption in former governments in the country.

In fourth place is businessman security specialist Jan Topic, with 14.68%, followed by former vice president of the country Otto Sinnenholzner, with 7.06%, and indigenous leader Yaku Pérez, with 3.93%.

Although the polls already predicted that González would be the most voted in the first round, thanks to the share of voters that the political current of former president Rafael Correa is used to having, Noboa did not appear among the first in the polls, and his support increased meteoric in recent days, driven by the youth vote and by presenting an “outsider” image in politics.

González, a lawyer and former congresswoman who held various positions in Correa’s government, emphasized in a public speech to her supporters that she will be the first woman to run in the second round of a presidential election in Ecuador.

“We appeal to the unity of all Ecuadorians,” declared González, who followed the poll yesterday in Quito accompanied by former vice-president of the government of Spain Pablo Iglesias.

For the candidate for the Citizen Revolution movement, the murder of Villavicencio, Correa’s staunch enemy due to the corruption allegations made against him throughout his journalistic career, harmed his candidacy and prevented him from winning in the first round.

Noboa, 35 years old and son of tycoon Álvaro Noboa, a five-time candidate for the presidency, was the surprise of the counting night, coming in second.

The candidate for the political alliance ADN began to gain strength after his participation in last Sunday’s presidential debate, to the point of surpassing other better-known and mediatic faces in the presidential race.

“It won’t be the first time that a new project has turned the political establishment upside down. That freshness in politics is what brought us here,” Noboa said at a press conference held in Guayaquil. (With information from the EFE Agency)