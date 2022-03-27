The advance of 16-year-old tennis star Linda Fruhvirtova at the WTA tournament in Miami continues. The Czech reached the eighth finals in Florida at the expense of twelfth-seeded Victoria Azarenka. At 6-2, 3-0 in favor of Fruhvirtova, the tennis star from Belarus gave up.

The Czech teenager is number 279 in the world ranking. She is playing her first WTA tournament at the Miami Open. In the first round she beat Danka Kovinic, the number 66 in the world ranking from Montenegro. A round later she was the Belgian number 20 of the placement list, Elise Mertens, in three sets the boss. And with Azarenka, she beat a former number 1 in the world.

In the eighth finals, Fruhvirtova will face fifth seed Paula Badosa. The Spanish won 6-3, 6-2 against Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan and is the highest-placed player still in the tournament after second-seeded Iga Swiatek.

Koolhof reaches quarter-finals

Wesley Koolhof and his British doubles partner Neal Skupski have reached the quarterfinals in Miami. The sixth seeded couple defeated the Spanish/Italian duo Pedro Martinez and Lorenzo Sonego in the second round in straight sets: 6-3 7-6 (8). Koolhof (32) and Skupski already won three titles on the ATP Tour this year: in Melbourne, Adelaide and Doha.





