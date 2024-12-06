Six games in 24 days, until December 29, make up the series that awaits the Real Betis Basketball In this intense month that opened with the resounding victory in Castellón, the most powerful message that this squad has sent away from home to the rest of its competitors for promotion, and continues tonight with the visit of Alimerka Oviedo in a match that, like everyone, the Verdiblancos need to win and will serve as a preview for the double cup duel with the Carbayones on December 23 and January 7. Those two matches will correspond to the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup, a prelude to the Final Four for the title, but today’s match is in the League, another story.

That of Betis in this very tough First FEB It is based in recent days on rebellions by the squad against the adversities of injuries, which are taking their toll on the locker room. This week, fortunately, there have been no new mishaps, so the eight players from last day in Castellón will be available. They are still out Alex Suarezwhich has for several months, Jelinek and Pablo Marín. Three absences to which Radoncic will be added, who will serve his second and last game of suspension. The Montenegrin will be able to play next Tuesday against Monbús Obradoiro, led by, among others, the former cajista Ondrej Balvin.

Before that episode in Galician lands, we must put all five senses into it against a Alimerka Oviedo who has won three games, one of them in Morón, has already faced several of the candidates for promotion, has three victories and has just unsuccessfully contested the victory in Pumarín against Movistar Estudiantes until the last possession in a duel that, as It happened to Betis with the schoolboys, Jayson Granger decided. From the carbayones, trained by Javi Rodriguez (what an excellent base), the Green and White coach, Gonzalo García, highlighted in the preview his dynamism, ability to score points in transitions, the danger of his perimeters and the versatility of many of his men, a quality that has been ‘exploited’ in recent times. dates since injury Cosialls and the disengagement of Kevin Bercywho had become their starting five (8.3 rebounds average) and changed Alimerka Oviedo for Grupo Alega Cantabria.

Due to different circumstances, the Asturian team does not have specific fives right now, but they do have players who can adapt to that position as Marc MartiCosialls (he was scheduled to travel with the expedition) and the American of Nigerian nationality Nweke. Oviedo, which has been reinforced with Langarita, is betting on resolving the attacks without speculating, in the first ten seconds, so Betis will have to set up its defense soon, run back quickly in losses and apply itself in defending the shot exterior of Alimerka. Curiously, both teams have accumulated the same number of triples converted to date: 123. The difference is that the Carbayones have used more ‘bullets’ than the Verdiblancos and that is why their effectiveness is 30% compared to the 37% that Betis looks like.









Imposing the rhythm, key

The Argentinian Valinotti He leads Oviedo on the court and is also their top scorer (11 points on average) along with Amarante and Mikel Sanzshooting guard and forward respectively, although the second, due to the lack of interiors in the squad, is also acting as a four. At home, the Asturians have won in Morón and Valladolid while they have lost in Castellón, Orense and on their two visits to Burgos, against San Pablo and Tizona, who surpassed them (106-81). An inappropriate score in the history of Alimerka Oviedo’s season, which moves in other defensive parameters. Awards 82 points on averagewhich do not turn it into concrete but not into clay either.

According to the previous analysis by Gonzalo García, Betis Baloncesto knows perfectly well how its rival spends its time and now it will be a matter, above all, of the green and white team playing with its usual personality. With that reading capacity, that of its bases Renfroe and Cvetkovicto interpret situations well, provide what each attack needs and impose the tempo by raising or lowering the pace, as appropriate. In Castellón, with just eight players, the team gave a master class, overcoming the circumstances with great character, without hesitating or faltering at any time. imposing himself in everything, closing the board and being the most clinical and accurate in the five for five and the shot. At half-time they already had victory in their pocket and accumulated leads of up to 44 points.

Betis Baloncesto has a lot of quality on the perimeter and, if they play at the pace that interests them most, their chances of winning grow exponentially. And, as demonstrated in Castellón, he does not even need the entire squad. The union and strength of the groupwhich took on a complex mission since the players landed in Seville attracted by the ambition of the Hereda Group, are paying many dividends. A plus that is noticeable not only in the games, but also in weeks in which the daily work is complicated by the lack of players.

Real Betis Basketball: Renfroe (1.91, 32); Benite (1.94, 8); Hughes (1.93, 3); Domènech (2.08, 12); DeBisschop (2.06, 22) -possible starting five-; Cvetkovic (1.88, 4); Pablo Marín (1.90, 6); Kasibabu (2.03, 13); Rubén López (2.02, 16); Kulishenko (2.07). Out: Radoncic, due to suspension; and Marín, Suárez and Jelinek, injured.

Alimerka Oviedo: Valinotti (1.85, 4); Lobaco (1.90, 55); Amarante (1.93, 6); Menuge (1.97, 2); Nweke (2.01, 5) -possible starting five-; Hutchinson (1.96, 1); Duscak (1.85, 7); Hugo López (2.08, 8); Alejandro López (1.80, 9); Mikel Sanz (1.95, 14); Marc Martí (2.03, 17); Cosialls (2.04, 41); Langarite (1.97).

Referees: Más Cagide, Cañigueral Novella, Sierra Carrillo.

Time and TV: 20.00 (LaLiga Plus app).

Aspiring to the maximum

The club, like everyone, is of course in the market, but it does not seem that if it makes a move at any point it will be immediately. The summer investment was very important and the truth is that the locker room is giving enough evidence to be trusted. This Betis Basketball wins with the expected assiduity and the obligatory, on the other hand, to rub shoulders with the best of the First FEB without ever losing sight of the first position. That ‘holy grail’ to which many aspire and can only be for one. That is why each game is so important for Betis, which today will also test the team’s performance. last obstacle that separates it from the Final Four of the Spanish Cup. The second most important objective of the green and white.