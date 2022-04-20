The University of Michigan, thanks to the Professor Zhen Xu, a biomedical engineer, have managed to prevent liver cancer treated with ultrasound from reproducing again. A pioneering investigation with very optimistic results.

The Liver cancer it is among the top 10 leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide. Even with varied treatment options, the prognosis remains poor with 5-year survival rates less than 18%.

What ultrasound does to liver cancer

The high prevalence of tumor recurrence and metastasis after treatment made clinical research necessary to improve survival. Non-invasive sound technology developed at the University of Michigan it breaks down liver tumors in rats, kills cancer cells and stimulates the immune system to prevent further spread, a breakthrough that could lead to better cancer outcomes in humans.

By destroying only 50% to 75% of the liver tumor volume, the rats’ immune systems were able to eliminate the rest, no evidence of recurrence or metastasis in more than 80% of the animals.

The challenge of liver cancer

In many situations, an entire tumor cannot be treated directly because of the size, location, or stage of the disease. To investigate the effects of partially destroying tumors with sound, this latest study focused on just a portion of each mass, leaving a viable intact tumor, something they had been working on and had already published on treatments in patients with metastasis.

It also allowed the team, including researchers from michigan medicine Y Ann Arbor VA Hospital, show the effectiveness of the approach. “Histotricy is a promising option which may overcome the limitations of currently available treatment modalities and provide safe and effective non-invasive liver tumor removal,” he said. Tejaswi Worlikar, doctoral student in biomedical engineering.

A decade of study

Since 2001, Professor Xu’s lab at the University of Michigan has pioneered the use of histotripsy in the fight against cancer, leading to the clinical trial #HOPE4LIVER sponsored by HistoSonics. More recently, the group’s research has produced promising results in histotripsy treatment of brain therapy and immunotherapy.