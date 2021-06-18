The City Hall of São Paulo announced this Thursday (June 17, 2021) that people over 18 years old and without comorbidity, will be able to register from this Friday (June 18, 2021) on the list of the “xepa” of the vaccine against covid-19.

“Xepa” are the doses of immunizing that are left over from the vials and that cannot be used the next day because of the expiration date.

The groups that can apply:

Academics in Health on internship, regardless of the period of training, of the professional categories described in Annex 1.

Students in the technical area of ​​health in internship, regardless of the period of training, in the professional categories described in Annex 1.

Persons over 18 years of age.

The government of São Paulo anticipated in 15 days the vaccination of the entire adult population of the state. According to the announcement made on June 9, 2021, it is expected that all people over 18 years of age will have taken the 1st dose of the vaccine against covid-19 by October 18th.

continue reading