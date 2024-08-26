A study recently published by a renowned research center revealed a worrying problem on the rise in the United States pointing out that People without a college degree have fewer friends and run the risk of participate in fewer social activities than those who completed higher education.

Social isolation is a problem that continues to increase in the American population, and a report prepared by the Survey Center of American Life reflected the situation through a survey published last Thursday, August 22. According to the study, almost a quarter of American citizens with a high school diploma or less than a college degree He assured that he has no close friends.

For black adults, the figure rises to 35 percent, while Only 10 percent of those with a college degree were in the same situation. during the survey, which was conducted by consulting approximately 6,600 American citizens.

In the report, study co-author and center director Daniel Cox emphasized the social divide facing the United States today. “Our social fabric now appears to be two-layered. It has one for people with a college education which appears to be relatively intact, and another for those without college degrees, which seems to be in tatters“, he noted.

The study also concluded that People with college degrees were more likely to participate in social activities such as regularly attending church or even being part of a union, situations that in past decades belonged more to those people with lower educational backgrounds.

Similarly, people with college degrees are more open to exploring community parks or visiting public libraries. Approximately Four in 10 college-educated adults said they had visited a park or community garden at least once a month during the last year, in contrast to the statement of those who do not have higher education, of which Less than a quarter visited similar places.

The situation of adults without a university degree in past decades

The problem It is even more worrying when compared to past decades.in which adults without a college education were more involved in social activities and had more close friends than they are today.

In the 1990s, the proportion of American citizens without close friends was considerably low compared to today, with only a 2 percent of people with a college degree said they had no friendsand 3 percent of citizens without higher education was in the same situation.