In high school you should feel safe and be able to experiment with your clothes whatever you want. Why would an adult be bothered by that?" That is what Anne Christine Faber (23) general board member of DWARS Overijssel wonders. Their organization received multiple reports of girls in schools being kicked out of class because of their crop top. They also have an email in the hands of a school that clearly shows that girls have to adhere to certain clothing regulations. She cannot say which school it is for the girls' privacy reasons.