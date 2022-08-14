WIf Corona had a color, it would be grey. Not only because the viruses in the electron microscope have the tone of a worn office carpet, but also because our shut-down existence in lockdown felt somehow gray. Since we’ve come back to life, and even a bit more excessively than before, if you look at what’s going on in parks, at festivals and on the streets of big cities, the world is more colorful again.

So it’s fitting that pink is the color of summer. Yes, pink, that bright variant of pink with a dubious image. Worn preferably by little girls whose taste in clothing is not yet mature. Now mom and dad wear it too. “Barbiecore” is the name of the new trend: walking around like the doll you used to play with as a child, when all was right with the world.



But maybe that’s what we need after the retirement period. Some also call it “dopamine dressing”, expressive, colorful and mood-enhancing. Instagram is currently being flooded with the Barbiecore trend: model Hailey Bieber in a pink corset, singer Lizzo in a pink spaghetti strap dress, influencer Kim Kardashian in “Poots”, a kind of leggings with integrated boots – and of course in pink. The flashy color is “the most unusual muse of the year 2022”, writes “Vogue”.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling also show that it’s no longer embarrassing to walk around like Barbie and Ken. The two Hollywood stars play Barbie and Ken in the “Barbie” movie, which hits theaters next summer. First photos of pictures on the set show both in bright candy-colored outfits reminiscent of the nineties. The fact that Greta Gerwig is directing shows that even intellectuals have suddenly taken a liking to Barbie, even if they probably wouldn’t want their own children to play with the stereotypical blonde doll – at a time when society was quite does a lot to soften gender roles.

After all, a striking number of men are wearing pink this summer. Singer Harry Styles performed at the Coachella festival in metallic pink pants and a feather coat of the same color. And actor Sebastian Stan came to the New York Met Gala in a monochrome full-body outfit: pants, jacket, sweater plus sneakers in pink, all by Valentino. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli dedicated his entire collection for autumn and winter to bright colors. This ensures that when it gets cool and gray again, we will at least have something to counteract visually.





