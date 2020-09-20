Adults showed children their genitals on a Danish TV channel. Reported by The New York Times.

As part of the popular children’s TV show Ultra Strips Down, five adults completely naked in front of small viewers. The children, in turn, asked them questions about puberty and body hair.

The authors of the program claim that it was created for educational purposes, and also aimed at combating the shame of physical disabilities and creating an atmosphere of body positive. They note that in this way children will be able to cope with the pressure of the media, which demonstrate extremely perfect bodies.

Earlier, social media users condemned the release of a children’s show published on the YouTube channel New Testament Perm for the cruelty. The videos discuss the history of the formation of Christianity as a world religion, including the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and the stoning of the Apostle Paul. The children’s edition also showed nails and a crown of thorns, testing the pain they receive with a child doll.