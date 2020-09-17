Highlights: Prostitution of prostitution in Barmer spa spree.

More than half a dozen young men and women arrested.

Action taken by Sadar Thanadikari Moolaram Chaudhary under the direction of SP Anand Sharma.

The spa center was busted in Dabish at a spa center located at Utralai Road.

Barmer Barmer police of Rajasthan’s border district on Thursday took big action under the beaten act at a spa center and exposed a sex racket. The police have carried out this action on Uttarlai Road in Barmer. Police have arrested 5 women and 2 brokers indulging in prostitution here. According to the information, this action under the direction of Barmer Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavir Sharma has led to spurt in spa centers operating elsewhere in Barmer city.

The day before, under the leadership of Barmer Superintendent of Police, Anand Sharma, a large action was taken in a spa center in Balotra subdivision and arrested 4 young men and 3 local youths of the outer state. After this, this major action has taken place in the city of Barmer. Police had received information about immoral activities and prostitution under the garb of massage.

The police have arrested 5 women and 2 touts involved in prostitution here, while sending a dummy customer and killing Red in a planned manner. According to the information, other spa centers in Barmer city have dropped their shutters following this action in Sadar police station area under the direction of Barmer DSP Mahavir Sharma. According to Sadar Thanadikari Moolaram Choudhary, information was received about the immoral body trade in the spa center in the city, on which they were caught taking action.

