In Italy in 2023, adults don’t understand kids. They admit it themselves, and young people loudly confirm it. This is what emerges from the survey “How are you?”, conducted by the non-profit organization Con i Bambini in collaboration with the Demopolis institute. According to the survey – in its first edition this year – 54% of minors and 46% of adults interviewed believe that adults do not understand children (only 15% of young people and 39% of adults think the opposite, the others “don’t know”).

Between old and new generations there is therefore like a wall of incommunicability. In particular, young people reproach adults for not realizing that “we live in a different historical period from the one in which they grew up” (62% of the interviewees point this out), but also for not understanding the thoughts and ideas of young people (46%) as well as their relationship with the Internet and social networks (41%).

On the other hand, 52% of parents who have children aged between 6 and 17 reproach themselves for sometimes being distracted, 32% for often being away from home and 29% for actually making too many comparisons with the past.

Only 32% of the adolescents interviewed feel listened to by the adults around them in the family, at school or in their free time, while 38% feel their trust and 37% see them as “always there”.

52% of young people appreciate the fact that “grown-ups” worry about their future. But the way in which old and new generations look to the future of those under 18 today is diametrically opposed: 53% of young people say they are optimistic (16% are indifferent, 12% are pessimistic), while among adults the 68% are pessimistic (only 20% are optimistic).

69% of the adults interviewed say they are worried about the uncertainty about the job future of the boys or about the difficulty in choosing the study and professional path, 56% fear bullying and violent behavior, 48% the use of alcohol and drugs and psychological problems. And again: 47% of adults are frightened by Internet addiction and 46% by the growing economic difficulties of families.

79% of young people feel dissatisfied with their family economic situation. The family is an important aspect of life for 90% of young people, followed by friendship (indicated by 86% of young people), passions and interests (72%) and love (71%). Four out of five teenagers say they are dissatisfied with their love life.

The survey also collected impressions on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the lives of children. Well, the thing that young people missed the most during the months of the lockdown was the freedom to be with their peers (74% of the interviewees indicated this).

“After the pandemic, an experience not lived, in their time, by parents or grandparents, we wanted to listen directly to teenagers to commit ourselves to understanding how they are after this long period of difficulty, to know their point of view on themselves and the relationship with the adult world”, explains Marco Rossi-Doria, president of Con i Bambini. “A different and parallel cross-section emerges from this double survey, with young people more optimistic and very attentive to the relational dimension of their lives, therefore worried by the effects of the pandemic, and adults much more distracted, by their own admission, but aware that it is necessary listen to the younger generation”.

Today, 8 June, in conjunction with the presentation of the survey – which involved over a thousand adolescents and almost 3 thousand adults – a public tender was launched on the Con i Bambini website dedicated to the psychological and social well-being of adolescents: the tender provides 30 million euros within the National Fund for the fight against child educational poverty [clicca qui per maggiori informazioni].