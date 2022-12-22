There is no shortage of those who think that children are the ones who keep the toy industry afloat, but it seems that adults themselves are responsible for doing it, and all because of the toys they buy.

Specifically, it is a consumer public known in English as kidults, which in Spanish would be something like ‘adults with a child’s heart’ – to put it in some way – and that together with inflation keep the market alive.

The importance of kidults is so great that they are responsible for a quarter of all toy sales annually in the United States. According to the NPD Group, which records this type of information, that equates to $9 billion.

These consumers are currently the biggest driver of toy companies. Its importance is enormous especially after the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world.

Fountain: toyark.com

In those days, board games, puzzles and other products from the toy industry had great sales among adults. But at the end of the pandemic there was a 3% decline in the first nine months of 2022.

Prices helped offset the losses and profits were up 3% due to the above. This is why Christmas 2022 is a very important time for many companies.

What are the kidults, the adults who maintain the toy industry?

It is necessary to point out that kidults is a term that does not only cover adults in the toy industry. The NPD Group applies that term to persons 12 years of age and older.

They are still consumers of animated series, superheroes and collectibles that remind them of their childhood. It’s why they buy action figures, LEGO packs and even dolls that could be considered ‘kids’. All of the above is highly sought after.

Source: LEGO.

The toy industry has created product lines focused on this type of consumer. Among them are Hasbro’s Black Series line of Star Wars and several of the more complicated LEGO sets.

Mattel also has products for them such as some of its Barbie and Hot Wheels lines. These same franchises are present in other media, which helps keep them current.

With information from CNBC.