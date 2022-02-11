According to expert reports, it is a powerful opioid that has much stronger effects than fentanyl and is used to dope elephants. The investigations regarding the origin of the adulterated cocaine consumed in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires continue to delimit the possible origin of the substance.

The Attorney General of the province of Buenos Aires reported this Thursday, February 10, that the adulterated cocaine that last week caused 24 deaths and more than 80 poisonings in the northwest of the Argentine province of Buenos Aires, contained carfentanil.

According to judicial sources, who received the report from experts after two independent expert studies, carfentanil is more powerful than fentanyl, which is used to dope large animals such as elephants or horses.

“We have received independent expert studies that have concluded that the substance used to stretch the cocaine hydrochloride found in various samples seized in the context of these actions is Carfentanil, an extremely strong opioid whose effects are 10,000 times stronger , or more, than heroin or fentanyl.” said the Attorney General of the Province of Buenos Aires through an official press release released this Thursday.

A man checks his phone in Puerta 8 neighborhood, a northern suburb of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, February 4, 2022, where police say contaminated cocaine may have been sold. © Rodrigo Abd / AP

The results were achieved with an instrument called a chromatograde from the Institute of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Sciences that allows the identification of the different components of a substance by means of a comparison of the material to be analyzed with a sample of what is sought or suspected to be the component. .

However, the preliminary report must still be completed with the results of other complementary tests that will analyze the blood, urine, bile and other substances in the autopsies of the 24 victims.

In turn, there are other studies carried out by experts from the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) in other laboratories.

“On the one hand, the Scientific Police laboratory of the Province of Buenos Aires intervened and, on the other, that of the Buenos Aires Attorney General, who have received the collaboration of the Laboratory of the organic chemistry chair (…) Where studies of great complexity, all of whom acted with great professionalism and urgency.” the government entity said.

Relatives watch as a relative who has been hospitalized for days after consuming toxic cocaine is transported to another hospital, outside the Bocalandro Hospital, in the Puerta 8 neighborhood, a northern suburb of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, February 5, 2022. © Rodrigo Abd / AP

The toxic substance that claimed the lives of 24 people

On February 3, at least 24 people died and more than 80 people were hospitalized in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, Argentina after consuming what the authorities classified as “poisoned cocaine.”

The cases were registered in the cities of Hurlingham, Tres de Febrero, San Martín and Ituzaingó.

According to the health authorities, the affected patients lost consciousness within minutes of consuming the cocaine and one of them, according to police sources, admitted that he had bought the drug in the vicinity of “Puerta 8”, an emergency village located in Tres de February.

Marcelo Lapargo, attorney general of San Martín, who is in charge of the investigation, told local media this week that 10 people had been detained, of whom six were arrested, while the judge of Guarantees of San Martín, Mariano Grammatico Mazzari, left formally detained the six of the people captured for attempted homicide and recommended to the prosecution that the charge now be for “aggravated homicide by the use of poison as an insidious method.”

With AP, Reuters, EFE and local media