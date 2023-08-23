













This would be in the ‘pay per view’ mode and will include content such as rick and mortyas well as a selection of programs from WB Discovery and of course, it will include some anime.

Especially those that are funded by Adult Swim. Those responsible for this service shared a message.

This one starts with ‘fans will have 24-hour access to a constant stream of content, including iconic animated series that have earned the attention of passionate fans around the world’.

It is after that there are interesting mentions about what fans will be able to see through this channel in Latin America.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

According to Adult Swim ‘in addition, it will have exclusive content starring DC Comics heroes and villains; the Toonami block with its exciting anime offering that is gaining more and more popularity in Latin America…’.

To the above, add ‘[…]and the entire Warner Play Universe, including gameplay… and geek culture news’. Something that is obvious is that it is a very good offer for those who are interested in this type of content.

Details about what to expect from Adult Swim in Latin America are yet to be revealed. For example, when exactly will it be available.

Likewise, if it is possible that it can be purchased in the form of a package with other cable and television channels.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

So if you are interested, it is best to be aware of any new information about this proposal that promises to be very complete and entertaining.

Apart from Adult Swim we have more information about anime and series at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

