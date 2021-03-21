Rick and morty is one of the most popular focused animated series today. The same can be said, but on the side of video games, of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo switch, which stands out for its sales.

What happens when both proposals are brought together in a single content? Well, you get a promo like the one you recently published Adult Swim to promote the adventures of this pair of characters.

Rick and Morty and Animal Crossing: New Horizons reunited

It is what you can see in this same note. For some reason they are both transferred to the world of Animal Crossing, and they get to have their own island.

While Morty achieves a design very similar to that of the Villager or Villager typical of the series Nintendo, that of Rick it is more distinctive due to its hairstyle.

So both of them have to enjoy what this video game offers. The downside is that things don’t work the same way.

Everything adjusts to what happens in Rick and morty. While Morty experience the ‘joys’ of digging or getting trapped, or being attacked by enraged bees, Rick he starts building things.

This is how he ends up with a huge robot with which he can crush everything. Something that is clear is that the team behind the series took great care that characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. All to evade any claim of Nintendo.

This promo highlights both franchises very well

The characters that appear are generic, none that could be as identifiable as Tom nook or Isabelle. They do not appear as much as one would like.

Something that some of this promotional has highlighted is that it did not have as dark an outcome as the stories handled in the program. From what was released, the address behind this promo was kyttenjanae.

It has a quite particular appearance, and everything looks quite well animated.

How far will they go Rick and morty? It seems that there are already plans for a sixth and even seventh season of the series. There is still a lot that can be used.

What concerns to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it seems doubtful that Nintendo go get another game like this for Nintendo switch. But it is clear that its successor will have a new installment. Almost all the company’s consoles have had new titles from this franchise.

