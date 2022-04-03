Los Mochis, Sinaloa. This Saturday night, aolder adult suffered blows in different parts of the body after colliding head-on with a truck in the vicinity of El Aguajito, belonging to the union of Higuera de Zaragoza.

This is Isael L, 68, who was driving a Nissan Pathfinder van and when he reached a curve that is in the indicated place, he allegedly invaded the opposite lane.

After this, he collided head-on with a yellow Omnibus truck, model 1998.

Read more: A man is shot to the east of Culiacán, Sinaloa

Paramedics from the Municipal Medical Emergency Services of Ahome (Summa) were mobilized to the scene and after providing first aid they transferred the affected person to a private hospital in this city to receive medical attention.