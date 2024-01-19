Adult Gotenks design revealed | Atomix

dragon ball It is a series with an extensive repertoire of characters, as a consequence, some heroes and villains are forgotten to make room for new additions. However, recently we saw the return of Gotenks, the fusion between Goten and Trunks, in his adult version, something that fans had waited for years.

Through V-Jump magazine, Toyotaro, the artist in charge of the manga Dragon Ball Supershared a new illustration for the game Dragon Ball Heroes. Here you can not only see Goku in his Super Saiyan Phase 4 form, but also highlights Gotenks as an adult, something we had not seen officially until today. Let us remember that the Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime had already shown us this character in action, but it was not created by Toyotaro or Akira Toriyama.

AYO TOYOTARO COOKED WITH THIS ADULT GOTENKS FROM HEROES https://t.co/r8Ms10MORn pic.twitter.com/lMDksuClc6 — SLO (@SLOplays) January 12, 2024

The last time Gotenks made an appearance was during the movie. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as well as this arc in the manga. Unfortunately, It was not the version that many wanted to see, since Goten and Trunks made a mistake when fusing, and they transformed into an obese version of this character.

Now, although this illustration is official, it is not canon, since Dragon Ball Heroes It takes place in its own universe, far from the adventures officially created by Akira Toriyama. However, The possibility of seeing Gotenks in form once again is not ruled out. After the arc super herothe manga Dragon Ball Super A new story has begun, and while we still don't know what the focus will be, the most recent chapter of the manga presents us with a meeting between Goku, Gohan and Goten.

In this way, many fans have speculated that the next arc of Dragon Ball Super be focused on Goku and Vegeta, meanwhile with Gohan, Goten and Trunks, face Black Frieza. We can only wait to find out what Toriyama and Toyotaro's plans are for these characters. On related topics, Boruto would have learned a technique from Dragon Ball. Likewise, the definitive end of Dragon Ball Super is near.

I would like to see a Dragon Ball story focused more on the relationship that Goku and Vegeta have with their children, but it is very likely that this will not happen. Instead, we'll likely see a series of confrontations between these characters, which isn't a bad thing, but it doesn't offer much more than just spectacle.

