ANDThe Government of Javier Milei presented this Friday the bill ‘Juvenile Criminal Regime’ with which it hopes to lower the age of imputability to thirteen years and that may carry sentences of between 3 and 8 years in prison up to a maximum of 20 years in prison for crimes committed by minors in Argentina.

The project will cover adolescents between 13 and 18 years old accused of an offense classified in the Penal Code, which was sent to Congress, after a joint announcement by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich and the Minister of Justice, Mariano Cúneo Libarona.

Regarding possible penalties, Bullrich indicated that The objective is not only to ensure that they do not pursue a “career of crime”, He also clarified that they will not “be locked in with no way out.”

According to an official statement, the reform is based on the fact that, as a result of social changes, it would be necessary to modernize and adapt the legislation to current reality, in the face of a regulatory challenge with respect to other countries in the region.

More than two thousand crimes in one year

In Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru, the minimum age of imputability is 14 years old; in Uruguay, 13, and in Brazil, 12, while in Argentina it is 16 years.

According to official data, 2,197 crimes were committed in the country by minors last year.

Previously, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni had outlined the government’s position on the criminality of minors, as it had shown that it would be reasonable for them to pay the consequences as adults.

“It’s about adapting to the times. They will have justice, crimes such as that of Bruno Busanich, the beachman (service station worker) murdered in Rosario on March 10 by a 15-year-old hitman, who clearly understood the atrocity he was committing. “Adult crime, adult penalty,” stated the spokesperson.

Adorni referred to the case of a gas station employee who was shot several times in Rosario, Santa Fe province (center), a city that has been plagued by drug trafficking violence for decades.

Special centers for serving sentences

According to the document to which EFE had access, the minors will serve their sentences in “special establishments or separate sections” of regular prisons under “appropriate personnel,” and the parents will be informed accordingly.

Sentences can range from three to six years “as long as there has been no death of the victim, serious physical or psychological violence.”and may be replaced by prohibitions on approaching the victim or family members, as well as leaving the country, providing community services and electronic monitoring.

The maximum that minors can receive will be 20 years, and when two thirds of the total have been fulfilled, they can be reviewed with another alternative, which in case of non-compliance will have more severe sanctions, under the control of a judge, a prosecutor or even the victim themselves.

If approved, the new non-imputability will apply to minors under thirteen years of age, but the project also provides that the judge in charge of the case must investigate the existence and circumstances of the incident to determine whether there was possible intervention by third parties.