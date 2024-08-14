Ciudad Juarez.- An adult and a teenager were arrested by the State Police in the Gran Patio Zaragoza shopping center, south of the city, after being found allegedly in possession of marijuana.

The State Public Security Secretariat announced the arrest in a brief statement detailing that the arrested persons respond to the name of Marcos Samuel GR, while the teenager was identified with the initials BFAP

According to available information, the agents were alerted through the Sentinel Platform of the presence of a gray Chevrolet Malibu car (model not specified) with Texas license plates, “which would be involved in the commission of a deprivation of liberty.”

After catching up with them, both were arrested and the seized items were made available to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE). The details of the drug discovery were not made public, although an image shared by the SSPE showed that it was 90 grams of the herb.