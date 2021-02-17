The Österlen was the last attempt by Freddy Adu, the once child prodigy of world football, to re-engage with professionalism. It could not be and it already seems a chimera. On Tuesday the Swedish media explained that the Swedish third division club was dispensing with him, a month after having done their first training session. Today it has already been made official and it has been the technician who has explained the reasons openly. At the club, it has been surprising how unprepared the 31-year-old American arrived for the first training session, despite having committed more than a month before his arrival.

“We gave him a chance for a month or so to see what quality he could bring. But when you’re gone for so long … He has hardly trained with us. He has had failures all the time and I don’t see that he has the mental strength to recover, “says Sopi, the Österlen coach in Fotbollskanalen. The team is installed in the 1 Division, the third Spanish. Sopi insists that Adu was not at the necessary level, if he was planning to resume his career. “I have to be honest with him, with myself and tell him how he is. We gave him a part in the last training match and his level was for 5 Division (which in the Swedish football ranks is the seventh division). His The game is futsal. I can’t have players who are in a 24-man squad and give their all and then have a player who is only here by name. I’ve been honest with him. He won’t be part of my squad this year The 1 Division is not something simple. It is a tough series and you have to have the mental strength to handle it. I don’t see that I have the mental strength to return or that I can help the club or the team, “says Sopi.

Adu also confirmed that he is leaving the Swedish team and gave his point of view. “The coach has told me that they brought me without his approval, which he does not like. I have been in a similar situation other times and it is something that never ends happily. It is better to end this as soon as possible,” says the player. But Sopi insists that the decision was made more because of his poor physical condition. “I was overweight, not exaggerated but overweight. In the first training sessions I was totally exhausted. I was surprised at how badly trained I was. If a team where you want to play gives you the opportunity, you go out to run and show the positive sides you have. Soccer, he has technique and he’s smart, it shows. But I see that it’s more than futsal. Soccer 11 is a totally different thing. “

On whether Adu came to the team without his approval, Sopi has not wanted to enter. “I do not want to comment on it. I have not opposed his arrival, I have always had the hope that he would prepare to return and we were going to help him. But he arrived and was totally untrained. I don’t see that he wants to. I don’t see that he really wants to. take the opportunity and that he has the mental part. Before arriving we saw where he played and his statistics, and it is not all positive. I did not want to judge him before arriving here, all the players deserve the opportunity. He has been here four weeks and has only done a whole training session once, and he limped out. These are tough decisions but you have to be honest with the club and with the other players. I have made this decision and explained it to everyone.