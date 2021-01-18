‘Adú’, Salvador Calvo’s film that addresses the horror of migration as a result of the story of a 6-year-old boy, starts as a great favorite in the 35th edition of the Goya Awards, with fourteen nominations, among them the best film, best director and best supporting actor. They follow this social drama in the list of most nominated films‘The girls’ and ‘Akelarre’, by Pilar Palomero and Pablo Agüero, with nine nominations each one, and ‘Rosa’s wedding’, by Iciar Bollaín, with eight nominations.‘Black Beach’, with six nominations, and ‘Ane’ and ‘Sentimental’, with five, they are next on the list of favorites.

This was revealed this morning at the headquarters of the Film Academy by the actress and singer Ana Belén and the actor and monologue Dani Rovira, accompanied by the president of the Academy, Mariano Barroso, and the notary Federico Garayalde Niño. The awards ceremony will be on March 6 at the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga, in a ceremony directed and presented by Antonio Banderas and María Casado.

Among the curiosities of this reading of nominations is that at this point two of the awards are already known. And it is that the Goya of Honor, which will be for Ángela Molina, is also added the award for the best animated film for ‘La gallina Turuleca’. The reason? It has been the only candidate. That is why Ana Belén gave the winner some advice: to prepare the speech.

A total of 155 films released in Spain between January 1 and December 31, 2020, were eligible for the 35th edition of the Goya Awards, either in movie theaters or on video-on-demand platforms due to the damage caused for the pandemic. Of these 155 productions, 82 are fiction, 72 are documentaries and 1 is animation.

This year 56 European films, 16 Ibero-American films and 35 short films -15 fiction, 10 documentaries and 10 animation- were also present. Of the 155 stories nominated for the 35th call for these awards, 57 were first films. Regarding the scripts, 127 are original and 23 are adapted.

Before reading the nominees, Mariano Barroso, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain, explained that the Goyas are going to be celebrated on March 6 in an “extremely contained and responsible” way. Only the nominees and the people who present the awards will attend the venue. All of them will have a PCR. “We are going to minimize the risk,” he explained. In addition, the academy “disavows any party before and after the awards ceremony.”

The pandemic has made a dent in the Spanish box office. Without going any further, Spanish cinema has raised 42 million euros in 2020 compared to 94 million in 2019.