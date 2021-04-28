Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

As part of the “We Invest in Our Society” initiative, Abu Dhabi University offered community members a free course entitled: “Python for Data Science”, which provides a basic understanding of the Python programming language and enhances the participants’ knowledge within hours, with the participation of more than 840 people, with about 150 people having completed so far Course requirements complete.

The course was presented as part of a series of virtual training courses launched by the university within the framework of the “We Invest in Our Community” initiative. The course is designed to attract individuals interested in writing Python scripts and conducting basic practical data analysis, in addition to those wishing to enhance their professional skills and their ability to solve Complex problems in various sectors.

The session witnessed the joining of many participants, including high school students, university students, faculty members from various universities and specialists in information technology, in addition to members of leadership and administrative teams in a number of companies.

Dr. Hamad Al-Adabi, director of the Abu Dhabi University campus in Al Ain, said: “Data and its analysis are at the heart of the digital economy that the world is witnessing today. Python has evolved into one of the most popular programming languages ​​in the world during the current decade, which has led to a significant increase. In demand for professionals who have the ability to manipulate data and perform relevant, meaningful analyzes. Abu Dhabi University’s cooperation with IBM, which is one of the leading technology providers, will enable students and professionals in the UAE to achieve new horizons in the future of technology. ” Al-Adabi added: “We are keen at Abu Dhabi University to provide important academic opportunities to encourage community members to enrich their knowledge stock.