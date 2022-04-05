The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, urged consumers to read the terms and conditions in the sales agreements they sign before completing purchases of goods, and to beware of falling victim to misleading advertisements on social media sites, promoting fake additional privileges for goods, which makes the consumer fall victim for scams.

Al-Sharif said in video episodes broadcast by the newspaper “Emirates Today” through its accounts, to shed light on the newly issued laws, that the world has witnessed a tremendous development, as every person can take advantage of technical means, and the information network, to serve his purposes and goals. Among them is an important category, the merchants, adding that “just as there are intruders in every business, there are certainly intruders among the merchants, defrauding others in any way.”

And he indicated that “a form of fraud is the misleading advertising or promotion of certain goods, to push the consumer to buy them, and then defraud him,” explaining that fraud here relates to fraud in the goods, through advertisements that promoted them, so the first article of the Rumors Law established a special definition for misleading advertising. She said, “It is the announcement of a good or service based on deceptive information, or the omission of essential or basic information related to the good or service, which may affect the consumer’s decision, and push him to contract, so that he would not have contracted without that information.”

He presented an example of a dealer or agent for a type of car, who advertises a car with fictitious privileges, in terms of warranty and maintenance service that extends for many years and others, and a consumer responds to him with enthusiasm and confidence, and buys this car, whether by himself, his agent or one of his sons, and signs the agreement , to later discover that he had signed a fraudulent advertisement, when the agency required him to pay financial fees for car maintenance service, based on the terms and conditions signed by the consumer within the sale agreement.

Al-Sharif indicated that according to the law, such cases are considered misleading advertisements, fraud and deception on the consumer, and require the intervention of the legislator to protect the consumer, from the greed and greed of some merchants, as well as these advertisements may be for any other goods, watches, glasses, games, or even food and drinks .

He pointed out that «there is a problem faced by some when they fall victim to a misleading advertisement, which is to remain silent about their right, and not to raise the matter to the court to decide it, and it is sufficient to go to consumer protection, and stop at this point, but if he knew that the law provided him with protection, he would have taken the wrong step and demanded his right. and appropriate compensation.

He pointed out that the legislator decided in Article (48) of the Rumors and Cybercrime Law, a penalty of imprisonment and a fine of no less than 20 thousand dirhams, and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who committed through the information network, or any technical means. Information, or a website, one of the following actions: Promote a good or service, through a misleading advertisement, or a method that includes incorrect data.



