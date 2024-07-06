Former BBB and columnist for “Oeste” magazine receives 3 Is medal (“Immorable, unbreakable and inedible”) and says he gave the “first heterosensitive kiss” to the former president

Former BBB and magazine columnist West Adrilles Jorge kissed and hugged the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Friday (5.Jul.2024) after receiving a medal of the 3 is, which mean “immortal, unbreakable and inedible”.

In your profile on X (ex-Twitter), the journalist claimed to have given the “1st heterosensitive kiss” in the former Chief Executive. “It gave me goosebumps, it gave me goosebumps”, shout some people who are in the room. “I am the asset in the relationship”says Adrilles after the caress.

Watch (1min13s):

Bolsonaro is in Balneário Camboriú (SC) to participate in the CPACa conservative event held from July 6 to 7 and which will also be attended by the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.