Former BBB and commentator told Poder360 that he does not know the motivations that led to the profile being taken down

Former candidate for federal deputy and commentator Adrilles Jorge (PTB-SP) had its Twitter account suspended on Tuesday (8.nov.2022). A message on the social network informs that the profile was withheld by court order.

To Power 360Adrilles said he did not know the motivations that led to the profile being taken down and recalled his last tweets on the platform. “I simply, in the last tweets I made, I criticized the role of the press, I asked: ‘where was Lula?’. I made an ironic post, saying that we would be living in a dark period and that people were being censored”he said.

“I think we live in a completely absurd period, where we don’t know what we can or cannot say”declared the former candidate for federal deputy, who had 91,485 votes.

“I don’t know anything about the reason for my lockdown. I didn’t make any incitement to a coup, I didn’t make any calls for people to eventually take to the streets.”he added.

RESIGNATION

Adrilles Jorge was a radio commentator Young pan and was fired on February 9, after making a gesture similar to the Nazi salute. “Sieg Heil” during a debate on a broadcast program.

At the time, the commentator said he was the target of cancel culture. Adrilles wrote what his gesture was “a bye” and called the Nazi “canceling rage that does not see its own murderous sense of the ridiculous”🇧🇷

On March 28, Adrilles rejoined the group of radio commentators Young panabout 50 days after leaving the station.