On the case of Adrienne Vaughan we talk about manslaughter and shipwreck. These are the allegations of power of attorney which is investigating the death of the US manager involved in a boating accident on the Amalfi Coast. The skipper who was driving the boat on which the woman was traveling with her family tested positive for alcohol and drugs. The boat ended up against a sailing ship where a wedding was taking place.

There are two crime hypotheses on which the Salerno prosecutor’s office works: manslaughter and culpable shipwreck. American publisher Adrienne Vaughan was killed in the nautical accident. She was on board with her husband, who was injured, and her children, fortunately unharmed.

Driving the nine-metre goiter was a skipper from Massa Lubrense. On August 3, the impact with the hull of the sailing ship Tortuga, where a wedding was in progress, gave the woman no escape. The skipper had positive toxicological tests: there were alcohol and cocaine in his blood.

The Prosecutor Joseph Borrelli, in a press conference attended by journalists, said the agents have already interviewed 70 people. Among these also the husband of the publisher, who is hospitalized.

iThe skipper worked for a boat rental company in Nerano. At the moment he is in the San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi d’Aragona hospital in Salerno, due to his injuries. We need to understand how long ago she had taken those substances, given that the amount detected was not excessive.

The skipper of the speedboat underwent alcohol and toxicology tests. I won’t go into the results but I want to say that the results are being examined by a consultant from the Public Prosecutor’s Office because it will be necessary to verify the impact of the results on the subject under investigation and, therefore, their causal efficacy on the accident.

These are the words of the Prosecutor Giuseppe Borrello. Checks will also be made on the suspect’s cell phone.