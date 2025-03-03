As usual at the awards ceremony, the orchestra becomes one of the most remarkable elements for ERADICATE ETERNAL Speeches to make the television retransmission bored. While it is clear that Some already know this system well and try to disrupt it, as was the case of Adrien Brodywho received the 2025 Oscar for the best actor protagonist for The Brutalist.

When you get on the stage of the Dolby Theater de Los Angeles, Brody already advanced that it was not “his first rodeo” thereand that is that the American actor already won another Oscar more than 20 years ago for his work in The pianistof the controversial Roman Polanski.

“I’m finishing. Please. Please. I’m going to finish. Please turn off the music. I have done it before. It is not my first rodeo. I will be brief, “said the actor before the laughter of the spectators, who took their comments as a bed.

However, These words did not go unnoticed in social networkswhere some were upset by the attitude of the actor. “Adrien Brody It takes a whole minute to get on stage, throw your gum to the ground and proceed to give a speech of 6.5 minutes in which he demands that the orchestra stop playing to continue chattering, “said one of the Internet users.

“I When Adrien Brody asks them to stop playing the music to be able to speak more.”

“Adrien Brody tells them to turn off the music. It has already gone through this before. I could have jumped through the damn TV“

Regardless of this moment, which divided the public into the actor’s anger or his acid humor, the truth is that this razed the awards season With his great role as Jewish architect László Tóth in Brady Corbet’s filmso this was in a simple anecdote of the night.

Brody came accompanied by her girlfriend, British actress and fashion designer Georgina Chapman, while also It offered us other of the red carpet’s socksafter Halle Berry would give him a kiss In response to the one he gave in 2002, when it was she who received the Oscar for the best leading actress.

Starting from 10 Nominations in the Oscar 2025Corbet’s movie is finally taken home Three theyamong which are the best leading actor for Brody, best photography direction and best original script, although he lost his battle for the best film, which was finally going to stop at the hands of Anoraof Sean Baker.

