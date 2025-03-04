Adrien Brody has won his second Oscar to the best actor 22 years after being the youngest to conquer him for his work in The pianist. Now he has achieved the statuette for his performance in The Brutalist. As his papers in the cinema, almost everything is particular in the actor born in New York in 1973. From his image, with those unmistakable Picassian features, to the way he has taken his career – with unconventional characters of films of the most important filmmakers – and how he leads his private life, much less exposed than most Hollywood stars. For this reason we know little about the luxuries in the life of the brand new Oscar winner, but Adrien Brody has left us small cracks throughout his life to know some secrets that we confess in these lines.

The yellow has not given Timotée Chalamet luck. Nor the pink, belt of his Cartier watch included, which wore the day of the preview of the film –A Complete Unknowna biopic about Bob Dylan – with which he has returned to honey on the lips at the Oscar gala the young 29 -year -old actor. The reason has been another New York actor, such as Chalamet, but 22 years older than him: Adrien Brody, who has won his second Oscar for best leading actor. The first time he did just with the age of his maximum “rival” in this edition: 29 years. He was the youngest to achieve the statuette in this category.

Surely Brody and Chalamet coincide in a few things beyond their birthplace and profession. Of course, both of them like fashion, watches and luxury cars. Another very different thing is that they share tastes, which gives the feeling that they do not. Their respective looks on the red carpet of the Oscars are not the only proof of this, but we will not draw other comparative lines between the style and tastes of both. This is the moment Brody, surely that of Chalamet will arrive in the future, because it will have new chances of shining and opting for the Oscar taking into account his successful race in Hollywood without having reached thirty.

Adrien Brody at the SAG gala



Gtres





Adrien Brody’s luxury life

If one crosses the streets of New York, his city, with Adrien Brody, will not think that person is a multimillionaire Hollywood actor with two Oscar awards. He probably looks jeans and a basic sweater, surely crowned with a long coat, very much of his taste, perhaps a bomber if he opts for a more option, and a baseball cap or wool cap. Nothing will attract attention to him with the naked eye beyond his unmistakable facewhich seems tailored to pose for Cubist artists.









However, like Hollywood star That is, some luxury allow Adrien Brody in his life. Or, at least, they have been allowed in the past, in the form of houses, cars or luxury watches.

Without going any further, there is a chance that Brody shares with László Toth, the character of the movie The Brutalist – directed by Brady Corbet – who has made him win his second Oscar, his taste for architecture. This has been recognized in some interviews throughout his career, and also in one of his most personal projects: Stone Barn Castle.

In 2007, the actor gave his then partner, the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, a country mansion in Cleveland, New York. The farm, A farm that acquired for about 600,000 euros Then, it includes a historic building of the year 1906 designed by Charles William Knight that was abandoned during the great depression of the late 20th. In addition, a fire in 1946 destroyed the construction, leaving only its stone walls.

In 1969, Dr. Robert Hugel and Alison K. Jockel rebuilt the mansion, giving it a castle shape that kept open to the public and available to be rented for events until it acquired the Adrien Brody property. The actor hired Giorgio Armani interior design team and the recognized interior designer Joy Moyler to transform property, as Moyler herself has been in charge of remembering this Oscar weekend on her social networks.

Brody came to document the reform of the castle with the filmmaker Kevin Ford, a process that lengthened for several years, but the Documentary film never came to see the light.

It is unknown if currently maintains the property in its Adrien Brody investment portfolio, of which its main home is not known, although in an interview with US media, reference is made to make the actor have a furnished house with a classic style in the Hollywood Hills area, in Los Angeles.

Racing cars, one of their passions

Few people know – the truth is that they hit that exterior image of a quiet man that shows the world Adrien Brody – that the Oscar winner is passionate about racing cars.

Not surprisingly, last year It was seen in the night careers of the Friyah of Formula Ea competition of electric cars played in Saudi Arabia. There, Brody was at the wheel of the racing car Formula E gen3, and did not hesitate to pose for the memory.

Logically, as an actor who likes the motor world, luxury cars have not lacked in the Garage of Adrien Brody. We talked again because the double Oscar winner carries his private life with discretionand he has not been presuming a car.

Throughout his life, already as a Hollywood star, Brody, who participated as the protagonist of an international campaign that honored the iconic Fiat 500, has owned classics such as the Chevrolet Corvette Z06a model of the year 96 that, according to various sources, ended up being sold many years ago. Brody visited the plant during its manufacture, signing the motor block with the registration “Killer Vette.”

It has rained a lot since then but this is a mythical model of the American factory, which continues to update it; In fact, the last edition dates back to this 2025: it is valued at more than 110,000 euros and with its 670 horsepower and double clutch transmission, it is a model for the road with a racing car.

There are those who published that Adrien Brody also possessed a Ferrari F340but the truth is that he was seen to pilot another classic, in this European case: the Porsche 911. He did, for example, more than 20 years ago, in 2004, when he won the Gumball 3000, a competition organized by the businessman Maximillion Cooper inspired by the Cannonball races that took place in the United States in the 70s.

Luxury Broches more than Watches

Adrien Brody, unlike what happens with contemporary stars of sport or music, does not look lately clocks in his wrist. That does not take away, again, so that you have them in your possession or you have looked in past times.

Without going any further, he did it during the promotion of Blondethe film in which Ana de Armas gets into the skin of Marylin Monroe. For carrying, he led to an Apple Watch in one of the red carpets of that movie. Nothing to do with him Bulgari Retangolo Massif gold – looking like a design of his grandfather – with him raised his first Oscar in 2002, nor the Cartier Tank Must of rose gold that led at the MET gala of the 2022, or the Chopard Luc Flying T that walked through the Venice International Film Festival the same year (2022).

In previous years, Adrien Brody has also worn other luxury watches such as Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore or the Bulgari Octo Finissimo. However, the luxury complement that defines the style of Adrien Brody is not today. The most personal complement of the Oscar winning actor is the brooch. Specifically, high jewelry pieces, authentic sculptures, designed by Elsa Jin.

The designer, formed in Fine Arts and Passionate of Gemology, is an institution in the world of jewelry – first prize in the Couture Design Awards and gold medal for jewelry design at the Biennial of Florence, for example. Well, among men, the artist has Adrien Brody in her best ambassador, since she has taken her brooches, works of art in which she uses the most luxurious materials.

In the 2024 Met gala



Gtres





Brody wore a design by Elsa Jin at the Cannes Festival of 2023, also did it at the last MET gala and has not hesitated to repeat complement (another different model) on the Oscar carpet, the day on which he has received the second statuette of his career. Interestingly, Adrien Brody has collected the Oscar wearing the brooch in the flap of his Armani tux Peaky Blinders He wore the HS14 GEM Brooch of Sauvereign to measure for him.

He had no brooch of Elsa Jin Adrien Brody in his appearances on the red carpets of all the awards of the season before the Oscars. In them, yes, the New York actor has given a Exhibition of minimalist elegance With a series of naked looks in which he has mixed tuxedo and suit with his usual class.

In Choice critics, for example, shone with a dior tuxedo Combined with white shirt, the same scheme he used at the BAFTA awards, but with a piece of J.Crew On that occasion. And he did more if possible in the Governments Awards, when his stylist Jason Rembert invited him to wear a monochromatic look, all black, signed by Celine. By the way, same scheme as well, but with a suit and shirt, which took at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, a more relaxed context, in this case signed by Ferragamo.

When he has gotten off the tuxedo to bet on the suit, Adrien Brody He likes the three narrow pieces And that vintage air that also feels. Especially the designs of Thom Browne, such as the black classic cut suit that wore in the Golden Globes or the three pieces, which led to witness the last parade of the designer.

Thus, with impeccable garments of the best designers on the planet decorated with a touch as personal as the jewels of Elsa Jin, it is how Adrien Brody built his image of Galán de Hollywood, a territory that has again conquered more than two decades later with his work in the marathon The Brutalisttape that allows us to enjoy on the screen of the American actor for more than 200 minutes.