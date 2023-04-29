Adriel Favela continues to show off its free spirit, without ties and now surprises with the launch of its first EP in the mariachi genre, “You only die if you forget”a musical production totally different from others that he has published during his solid career in the Mexican Regional.

The young man American singer-songwriter, with Mexican originsworked with a great team made up of distinguished personalities from the music industry: Kiko Cibrian (mixing and vocal director), Marco Ramírez (Mastering), Daniel Valenzuela (head producer on Esperanto, his record label), along with David Valenzuela, Jared Vacapiz and Ervey Vargas in the musical group.

Adriel Favela’s new EP includes “Amor real”, “Niña bonita”, “Buscando el olvido”, “Mi condena” (in collaboration with Spaniards Ismael de la Rosa and Yerai Cortés), “En este amor” and “Solo Die if you forget”, with the participation of the Mexican singer Kurt.

“This is a little bit of what would be that little Adriel when he saw the 3 channels that were in Sonora, Mexico, inspired by the mariachi of Pedro Infante, Vicente Fernández, Jorge Negretemy roots are mariachi,” said the singer in a statement from Fonovisa Records. “Maturity is needed because it is a cultural environment that must be highly respected and I believe that a lot of preparation must be made to play something so sensitive for the Mexican, the complete folklore”.

Carrying the flag is heavy and I wanted to do it with great respect, with a range of quality that I am proud to show you today.

This album is joined by composers such as Gussy Lau, Tamayo Aguilera, César Iván Gámez, César Robles, Alex Hernández, Ervey Vargas, Abraham Cota, Ismael de la Rosa, Kurt, Tito Urías and, of course, Adriel Favela, who is also a producer. , composer and multi-instrumentalist.

The premiere of “You only die if you forget” It is headed by “Buscando el olvido”, a track with country vibes, which gives a very distinctive touch to this song that, although its lyrics are heartbreaking, the arrangements imbue it with a positive vibe to close the cycle and continue. It is worth mentioning that new songs will be released in the deluxe version of the EP.