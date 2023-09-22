The 2023 edition of the Adriatica Ionica Race (departure scheduled for Friday from Corropoli, in Abruzzo, arrival in Crotone on Sunday) will not take place. The official communication, after days of discussions, arrived with a note from the organizing company. “Asd Sportunion was forced to stop in the face of conduct not attributable to the organizing company and which made it impossible for the event to take place. It will be the responsibility of the Asd Sportunion company to announce, in a press conference that will be called in the next few days, all the documentable behaviors of the various subjects that led to this situation and which caused further damage to the world of Italian cycling”.