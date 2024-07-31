Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

Fire hell in Dalmatia: Firefighters fight the flames in the holiday resort of Tucepi. © Ivo Cagalj/imago

Severe fires have broken out in Croatia. Hundreds of firefighters are fighting tirelessly against the flames.

Split – Red flames shoot into the dark sky, clouds of smoke hang in the air – photos and videos on social networks show apocalyptic scenes in Croatia. A popular holiday resort on the Adriatic, Tučepi in Dalmatia, is affected. Another fire is raging in the area of ​​Skradin (Šibenik-Knin) and threatens to spread to the Krka National Park. Strong winds keep fanning the flames. Firefighting planes are in the air.

Fire in Croatia – wildfire rages near holiday resort in Dalmatia

“Fiery hell in Dalmatia”, headlines the Croatian news portal net.hr. According to the Fire Chief Slavko Tucaković said it was difficult for the firefighters to prevent the fire from spreading towards Tučepi.

“As for Tučep, there was a big fight all night long. There was material damage, also an explosion. At some point a gas bottle exploded, but there were no casualties. Part of the fire also spread to the Biokovo National Park,” Slavko Tucaković said, according to dalmacijadanas.hr. Videos from last night are frightening.

“Fire hell” in Dalmatia – tourists affected in holiday resort in Croatia

According to initial information, the fire broke out around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening (July 30) and spread at an enormous speed. Residents reportedly poured water over their houses to save them from the flames. House after house was defended. However, some areas still had to be evacuated.

Holidaymakers in Tučepi have stayed in their holiday homes out of fear of the fire. They were said to have been able to see the fire and smoke from the windows. It is not yet clear how the situation in Tučepi on the Makarska Riviera, with its kilometer-long sandy beach, will develop. The Biokovo National Park has been closed. The fire chief is appealing to people to follow instructions from the police and fire brigade for their safety.

240 emergency services are still trying to contain the severe wildfire in the area of ​​Tučepi, which has spread to the Biokovo National Park. Two Candair firefighting planes have been supporting the firefighting efforts from the air since Wednesday morning. The city of Zagreb also sent help. The fire is now under control, reports the state fire brigade headquarters HVZ.

The maquis around the Krka National Park in the Skradin area was ablaze. According to the fire department, an area of ​​780 hectares was affected. The aim is to prevent the fire from spreading to the national park. The situation has, according to 24.sata.hr However, it improved significantly on Wednesday afternoon. (ml)