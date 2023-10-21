FromCaroline Schäfer close

A severe storm is sweeping across Croatia. Ferry traffic to some holiday islands has been suspended. There is also a risk of life-threatening floods in the neighboring country.

Zagreb – A severe storm surge hit the Baltic Sea coast. Many coastal towns were flooded; the water had not been higher in 100 years. The storm surge damage in Germany runs into the millions. The stormy weather situation did not stop in Croatia either. The EU’s severe weather warning system Meteoalarm warned of stormy gusts across the country.

Storm situation in Croatia: holiday islands cut off from the mainland

Like the local news portal Morski.hr reported that a strong southerly wind swept across the Adriatic on Friday (October 20th). In some places the wind is said to have even reached hurricane-like speeds. In view of this, some shipping companies stopped operating, for example in the holiday town of Dubrovnik. Accordingly, ferry traffic was largely interrupted.

Some towns could no longer be reached by ship. Some Croatian islands in the Adriatic were also temporarily cut off from the mainland, including Lošinj, Drvenik Mali and Korčula. In addition, one of the main connections to the mainland from the Porozina ferry port on the island of Cres was stopped.

Storms in Croatia: No all-clear for now

Images and videos on social media captured the stormy weather. For example, violent gusts passed over Zadar on the Dalmatian coast. Waves lashed against the harbor and overflowed the shore in places.

However, there is currently no all-clear in the country on the Balkan Peninsula. Meteoalarm warned of severe thunderstorms in the Croatian Šibenik-Knin county until Saturday night (October 21st). “Flash floods, squalls and hail” are possible locally. Severe storms are also expected around the city of Gospić and the Split-Dalmatia County.

Adriatic islands cut off from the mainland: Storms are also threatening in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The sporadic rain on Friday was just a harbinger of the weather situation with heavy showers on Saturday, reported Morski Mr. The south of Croatia in particular could be hit hard. Temperatures range between 15 and 20 degrees in the mountainous regions and between 18 and 24 degrees on the coast. Ferry traffic was temporarily stopped again on Saturday, for example to the islands of Vis and Biševo.

Things are also getting uncomfortable in neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina. Meteoalarm warned of life-threatening floods around the city of Trebinje on Saturday with a red alert. Evacuations are also possible. People are urged to follow the authorities’ instructions. Impairments in electricity, water and communications supplies are expected.

While the weather is expected to calm down again in Croatia on Sunday (October 22) and Monday (October 23), there will be strong gusts of wind again on Tuesday (October 24), forecast meteorologist Dragoslav Dragojlović to Croatian Radio HRT. Meanwhile, Italy is threatened by a huge marine volcano. (cheese)

