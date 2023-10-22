Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Dramatic dolphin rescue on the beach: A walker reacts quickly and throws the stranded dolphin back into the sea, as a screenshot of a Facebook video shows. © Screenshot Facebook/ Institut za biologiju mora

Wind and waves brought a dolphin into distress. A walker reacted without thinking twice. The dolphin’s fate is still uncertain.

Kotor – It’s a heartbreaking scene. The sea roars and foams. Dark clouds can be seen on the horizon – and on the beach there is a dolphin lying all alone in the sand. Completely motionless. Then a man grabs the animal and carries it back into the sea.

Stenella coeruleoalba Belly side almost blue, white or pink Toothed whales 2.4 m (female), 2.6 m (male) 150 kg (female), 160 kg (male) South America to Iceland, rarely Kattegat and the Baltic Sea

Dolphin rescue on the beach – marine experts praise the quick response, but give a rather bleak forecast

The dramatic dolphin rescue on Jaz beach near Montenegro was captured on video. The Montenegrin Institute of Marine Biology shared the October 20 recording on its Facebook page. On the Adriatic coast as well as in Severe storms with tornadoes raged in Italy.

“The rapid response resulted in the dolphin being returned to the sea,” the marine biologists write. It is a young dolphin, probably a striped dolphin (Stenella coeruleoalba), which was separated from its mother and thus from the rest of the group. The dolphin could not hear its mother’s voice because of the noise of the waves hitting land, the experts said.

“We can only wait and hope”: Despite being rescued, the dolphin’s survival is not yet assured

The university’s Institute of Marine Biology would be in contact with experts from the Blue World Institute from Croatia. “Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do at this point other than wait and hope the group finds him,” the marine biologists wrote on Facebook.

Thanks to the man’s active intervention, the little, stranded dolphin at least has a chance of being reunited with his family soon. Marine mammals do not always meet such selfless helpers in their time of need. On a beach in the USA, bathers tried to ride on a stranded dolphin. The horror was great.

Much praise for rescuing stranded dolphin

In the comments under the video of the rescue operation, most people were overwhelmed by the man’s courageous actions. Many leave a heart emoji. Others briefly praise: “Bravo”, “Respect” and “Well done”. One user writes: “Hopefully he will now find his mother in the sea.” She is not alone with this thought. Some give her a thumbs up.

Little dolphins are nursed by their mother in the first few months, the website says whales.org to read. Only at 18 months does a young dolphin catch its own prey, such as fish. Dolphin mothers have a close bond with their children that lasts into adulthood. A study found that marine mammals can even read people’s looks. (ml)