There has been an earthquake on the border between Croatia and Slovenia. Tremors were also felt in Italy.

The earthquake happened according to the Austrian news agency APA on Saturday night. It reached a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale. The Slovenian seismic service ARSO, on the other hand, reports according to information from erdbebennews.de of a magnitude of 4.0. This corresponds to a “moderate earthquake” with possible “minor damage”.

Earthquake between Croatia and Slovenia: Also noticeable in Italy and Austria

However, the quake is said to have reached intensity 5 directly at the epicenter. According to the report, damage to older buildings is possible and must now be checked. The earthquake was also felt on the Croatian islands of Krk and Cres.

The epicenter was eight kilometers east of Jelsane in Slovenia, reports the APA with reference to the civil protection authority of Friuli Venezia Giulia in Italy. The center of the earthquake is almost 43 kilometers from the Italian border. The Croatian coastal city of Rijeka is just under 15 kilometers away from the center of the earthquake. It is the third largest city in Croatia after Zagreb and Split.

Earthquake in Slovenia: Tremors in Italy and Croatia – more earthquakes expected

Nevertheless, the tremors were also felt in Italy. According to Italian authorities, the earthquake was also “clearly” felt in Trieste, Monfalcone, Grado and Gorizia. However, there are no reports of injuries or damage to property in Friuli.

According to data from erdbebennews.de smaller aftershocks are also possible in the coming days. These too could be felt in the coastal city of Rijeka. According to the specialists, a total of six earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 2.1 have been registered in the Klana region in the past 30 days. In a long-term comparison, however, this means that there is significantly less earthquake activity this year.

Just a few days ago, an earthquake hit southern Croatia.