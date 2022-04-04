Nominee for the Presidency of Petrobras, Adriano Pires, officially gave up taking command of the company after the Bolsonaro government received information that his name would not pass the company’s governance “test”. On Monday, 4th, he sent a letter to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, in which he officially gave up on taking over the presidency of the oil company.

In the document, Pires is grateful for the nomination and reaffirms the “commitment to continue in this fight” for the development of the oil and gas market. He says that he could not reconcile the position with the consulting activities that he currently performs for companies in the sector.

Withdrawal comes after the Estadão reveal that the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) asked that Pires be prevented from taking office until there is an investigation by the government (Comptroller General of the Union and Ethics Commission) and Petrobras into his performance in the private sector. He was nominated by the government as the third president of Petrobras. Before General Silva e Luna (who is still in office), Roberto Castello Branco was in command.

As a founding partner of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), Pires has long-term contracts with oil and gas companies, such as Cosan. He would have to give up the business. According to sources, Pires thought it would simply be possible to pass it on to his son, which is not allowed by the state-owned company’s governance rules. With the impediment, he decided to give up the command of Petrobras. In the letter to the minister, he said that he would not be able to complete this process in “such a short time”.

With the alert from Petrobras pointing out a verification conflict, the sponsors of Pires’s appointment in the government were withdrawing their support. “The guy is a walking conflict”, summarized a source from Palácio do Planalto. In line with the Minister of Mines and Bento Albuquerque, Pires’ appointment is also viewed with restrictions by members of the economic team that participated in the gas law negotiations. In the vote on the Provisional Measure that allowed the privatization of Eletrobras, Pires approached Centrão leaders, among them, the mayor, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), who would have paved his and Pires’ access to Bolsonaro’s office. Today, Lira defended Pires’ name and criticized those who saw a conflict of interest. “You have to be an archbishop to be a director of Petrobras”, he joked.

In meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Pires defended the interests of companies by sponsoring the “tortoises” (measures foreign to the project, such as the requirement to hire thermal plants) that were placed in the new legislation, which angered the negotiators of the Ministry of Economy. Economy. An article written by him is often remembered with irony, which says that it is a complete technical mistake to call the changes made by parliamentarians “tortoises”, because the changes were more like “owls”, which represent wisdom, intelligence and vision.

At the time of choosing Pires to command Petrobras, the feeling was of perplexity in the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. Pires’ biggest conflict of interest is his connection with businessman Carlos Suarez, owner of gas distributors, and Rubens Ometto, from Cosan.

After Pires’ appointment, Petrobras employees celebrate the withdrawal with the assessment that governance was sufficient to prevent appointments that could complicate the company’s course. In a note, the Ministry of Mines and Energy stated that it has not yet received “any official notice” of the withdrawal.

In addition to Pires, businessman Rodolgo Landim had already communicated to the government in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday that he had decided to refuse the nomination to preside over Petrobras’ board of directors because he had also received warnings that he would not pass the governance test. Landim had been nominated for the position on March 28, along with Pires for the presidency of the state-owned company. In a letter addressed to the ministry, Landim, who is also president of Flamengo, states that, “despite the size and importance of Petrobras for our country, and the enormous honor for me to hold this position”, he decided to give up the nomination and focus on team management.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat