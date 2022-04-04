SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Economist Adriano Pires presented a letter to the federal government declining to accept the nomination for the presidency of Petrobras for personal reasons, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) said in a note on Monday.

In the letter, released by the ministry, Pires stated that he could not reconcile his work as a consultant with the presidency of the state-owned company and, after initiating procedures to leave the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE), he realized that he could not do so in such a short time. .

“That is why, Minister, I am obliged to decline such an honorable invitation,” he said.

The information had been reported by Reuters earlier citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

In response, MME Minister Bento Albuquerque said in another letter that he understood the reasons that motivated Pires to make this decision.

The government has not presented another name to appoint for the position at the state-owned company, so far.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Text by Nayara Figueiredo)

