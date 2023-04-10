The former tennis player was a guest of Nunzia De Girolamo on “Ciao Maschio” and had his say on the couple of the moment, but he also spoke about his private life with his wife Anna Bonamigo

Lucia Stay

Adriano Panatta he is now one of the great sages of Italian sport and beyond. With his statements he often makes people talk about himself and also reflect. In the night between Saturday and Sunday he was a guest of Nunzia DeGirolamo to Hi Male on Rai 1 and told a little about his life and also expressed his opinion on topics concerning love and married life. Meanwhile, on himself, he said he has experienced the end of his career well tennis because he was psychologically prepared to face it. At this point Nunzia De Girolamo asked him: “What if today you had to give advice to a young tennis player like Berrettini?”. And he replied: “I would tell him to live this beautiful moment intensely, because you know Berrettini is a very nice boy, very respectable, very polite, very beautifulplays tennis well, earns a lot of money, he also has a beautiful girlfriend now, but he also had them before eh, maybe even better, but in short … better than that … but he must know that when he is 35-37 years old this thing ends and he must face life in a serene way”. See also Mauricio Pochettino compared the elimination of PSG with that of Chelsea and Manchester City

Adriano Panatta moody and generous — In De Girolamo’s program guests have to make an effort to find adjectives to define themselves and Panatta has found so many. He said that he has no problem apologizing“if I understand that I made a mistake I apologize. Apologizing is completely normal”, while on the pardon he said “I can forgive, but I don’t forget”. But she also added: “I can be too conceited if someone makes me angry. I can also be moody, because I change my mood very often, but I don’t hold a grudge, I forget it right away, I forget people. When they do something to me I’m not vengeful, I forget them, which in my opinion is much worse. I’m deleting them because they let me down and I don’t want to have anything to do with them, not even remember them.”

The unpredictability — Another characteristic of Panatta is unpredictability and there is a link with his sport, tennis: “I’m unpredictable because my reactions can be very formal, irreverent or very cynical, but never bad, because I’m not bad . The Roman cynicism it makes me laugh a lot, I’m only cynical with idiots. I’ve met billions of them. Then on social media… If someone says something to me on social media I don’t keep quiet, I answer, I can’t stand injustice, if I say something in good faith and someone attacks me on bias, I go crazy”. Then he returned to his being moody: “We lunatics are a bit at war with ourselves, because there isn’t a stable mood, there are days when I annoy myself and then my mood changes and I’m intractable, but it passes quickly. Then if someone says to me ‘Oh Adriano, stop it’, I understand”. See also MotoGP | Morbidelli: "Those who are calm for the future are stupid"

Adriano Panatta and his wife Anna — Precisely regarding the fact of being moody, Panatta admitted that for those around him “it’s a disaster… No, but I also have merits. You should ask Anna, my wife. When I’m moody, she can’t stand me, when I’m generous, she it’s very nice. Boredom is the thing I hate the most. I get bored of everything. At this stage of my life, repetitive things bore me so much. Maybe it also depends on the sport I’ve played, because in tennis every shot is different from the other, you always have to invent something”. When Nunzia De Girolamo asked him who I am the most important women in his lifehe replied: “My first wife, because I had three children, and then Anna, who is the most important woman in my life ever. I owe a lot to her, because I went through some difficult momentsI’ve never been depressed, but she gave me back the desire to do things, to get back into the game when I was a little relaxed”. See also Sampdoria, here are the dates and times of Serie A (from 17th to 21st matchday) and of the next round of the Italian Cup

Positive balance sheet — Adriano Panatta is seraphic and his serenity derives from the fact that he takes stock of his life positively: “For many years I did what I dreamed of as a child and it also went quite well. I’ve had ups and downs like everyone else, a finished marriage, three children, a new wife. I am a great-grandfather, I have two grandchildren, Adriano and Leonardo”. As for i sacrifices facts, he said: “I didn’t have to sacrifice anything, I was happy, I’m still happy. Then I have moments when I’m sad, I’m often melancholy, but melancholy is beautiful, it wraps you like a blanket”. And he pointed out how the life of a tennis player takes place in a sort of bubble as long as he is in business and real life begins only afterwhen you start having i everyday problems that all other people have.