“Adriano is dead”, but it’s fake news: ironic denial on social media

“The ghost of Adriano speaks to you”. The former striker ofInter comments with a great sense of humor the fake news about his death that ran on Brazilian social networks. According to these hoaxes, theEmperor he had died following a shooting after the former striker of Inter, Roma, Flamengo and selection verdeoro, had tried to force a roadblock. All false, but the rumors on the web meanwhile had begun to get insistent. Until Adriano Leite Ribeiro did not silence him with an ironic post.

Already a couple of years ago, the former Brazilian national football player had to deny fake news about his death.

“Adriano is dead”: the Emperor denies the fake news

Ainda if it were parecido comigo …

Aqui quem fala é o ghost do Adriano kkkk pic.twitter.com/cuykgVPxju – Adriano Imperador (@ A10imperador) November 12, 2022

