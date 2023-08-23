The farewell of one of his greatest friends could not be missing: Adriano Celentano and the post on social media after the death of Toto Cutugno

How could he miss his farewell to one of the greatest and most famous colleagues in the world of music. Through his social channels, Adriano Celentano has published a long post to pay homage and remember his great friend Toto Cutugno.

Credit: Adriano Celentano – Instagram

Author of many of his songs, Toto Cutugno also proposed to “give him” the song The Italianwhich made him the giant that everyone in these hours is remembering with affection and a great emptiness in their hearts.

In the long social message, Celentano himself recalled that moment that will accompany him forever. They were in the car and Toto insisted, he wanted him to record L’italiano. A “superbomb” which he had completed the previous night:

‘I haven’t slept all night’, you said to me. ‘Thinking of the success we will make, you as an interpreter and me as an author’. The passage was strong, but what held me back most of all was the phrase: ‘I AM A TRUE ITALIAN’. Above all, an irreplaceable phrase, since it is precisely on this that the entire scaffolding of that great work rests. I felt like I wanted to rise up. He didn’t believe his ears.

Toto Cutugno couldn’t believe that his friend Adriano didn’t want to sing that ‘bombof song. She didn’t understand, she had written it with just him in mindbecause in his eyes Celentano was a TRUE ITALIAN.

Yes I know, I told him. But I didn’t feel like saying it myself… Not always but sometimes too much scrupulosity can turn into worldwide bullshit. But even though you sang it like I would have sung it, today, if I had to sing it again I would sing it exactly like you sang it! You were and will remain, an unforgettable great! I love you. Hadrian.

Toto Cutugno was 80 years old

He had been battling a long time bad prostate disease, Toto Cutugno died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan at the age of 80. The news was released by his agent. Danilo Mancuso explained that in recent months his health conditions had plummeted.

For 15 long years, as Albano recounted, the famous singer-songwriter fought against cancer. When he called him to ask for advice on a specialist, the doctors at his hospital (San Raffaele in Milan) gave him 5 months of life. But Toto fought with all of himself and those 5 months ended transformed in 15 years.